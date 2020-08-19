HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of Connecticut teachers rallied outside the State Capitol Wednesday morning because they believe returning to school under the current safety plan would be dangerous for students and educators.
Members of some of Connecticut’s teachers' union said the stakes could not be any higher and they have been shut out of the safety planning process.
As a result, they seek to use their voices to demand change, but they are running out of time.
"(Gov.) Ned Lamont needs to hear that, until we have a vaccine, there is no in-person school," said Valerie Horsely, of Hamden.
A small group of parents and teachers rallied at the capitol on Wednesday, calling on Gov. Lamont to wait on in-person school this fall. They say it raises the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.
Lamont and his education department have left that decision up to schools, with the condition that they offer a remote learning option for concerned parents.
In a statement, a spokesman said Lamont has balanced safety concerns with the need for students to have access to resources in school, saying "Ensuring we do not have a lost year of education, the Lamont administration collaborated with public health and medical experts, educators and local school administration leaders to protect the health and safety of everyone who makes contact with our school system."
New Haven is going online only, but most districts are not.
“We are committed to providing an in-person component safely, based on state recommendations,” said Hartford Public Schools Spokesman John Fergus.
With nearly 90 percent of families responding, 59 percent of Hartford students will learn remotely, compared to 41 percent returning in person.
Tuesday night, more than 40 Hartford teachers protested outside Weaver High school.
Hartford students are slated to return to the classroom on Sept. 8, but educators who held signs with powerful messages, like 'how many more need to die' and 'we are not dispensable', believe the safety plans around the state and city fall short.
As of Wednesday morning, Hartford is planning for kindergarten through 9th grade students to go back to full time, in-person learning, while high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors will follow a hybrid model.
Members of the teachers' union said that is not good enough.
They are demanding alternating weeks, a baseline of testing and contact tracing, clean air filtration systems, and a guarantee that students will be six feet apart.
While Tuesday night's rally happened outside, other educators lined up to speak at the Hartford school board meeting inside.
