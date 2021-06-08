NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The steamy conditions once again forced dozens of school districts to dismiss students early on Tuesday.
With temperatures in the 90s or high 80s, conditions can get pretty uncomfortable for students and staff, who still must wear masks inside their buildings.
The Connecticut Education Association, the teachers’ union with more than 160 local affiliates in the state, said the heat wave and this wave of early dismissals underscores the need to use the recent influx of federal funding for air conditioning and improving indoor air quality.
“It’s really all about the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff. We have the ability with federal funding, right now, to fix our air handling systems, to put air conditioning in schools that don’t have it and improve our schools and make them usable, healthy and safe during the entire year,” said Donald Williams, executive director for the Connecticut Education Association (CEA).
While it would be a hefty cost, the CEA said more than $1 billion coming to Connecticut schools across the state as pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan, they can fix aging air handling systems and add air conditioning.
“We have federal dollars coming in for our schools, we can fix this problem so schools are healthy, they are safe and they can be used throughout the entire year," Williams said.
The CEA is also pushing a bill that should come up before the legislature ahead of their break.
It’s called Senate bill 288, an act concerning indoor air quality in schools.
The union goes on to say that there should be temperature standards for schools, adding even pet stores have them, mandating they must be kept between 65-78 degrees.
While the union said the bill does not provide all the protections needed, it says it’s a start, adding a similar bill had bipartisan support last year, before the pandemic brought the session to a halt.
Wallingford Superintendent of Schools Sal Menzo said he understands the concern, but cautions it will likely be a local decision districts will have to make.
“We are using some of the ESER 2 funds to update a system at one of our schools. I think when you start getting into air conditioning, we have to look at the equity lens and with 12 schools in our district, it would be very difficult for $4.5 million to cover air conditioning in all 12 schools,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.