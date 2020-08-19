HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of Connecticut teachers are preparing to protest outside the state capitol Wednesday morning because they believe returning to school under the current safety plan would be dangerous for students and educators.
Members of some of Connecticut’s teachers' union said the stakes could not be any higher and they have been shut out of the safety planning process.
As a result, they seek to use their voices to demand change, but they are running out of time.
Tuesday night, more than 40 Hartford teachers protested outside Weaver High school.
Hartford students are slated to return to the classroom on Sept. 8, but these educators who held signs with powerful messages, like 'how many more need to die' and 'we are not dispensable', believe the safety plans around the state and city fall short.
As of Wednesday morning, Hartford is planning for kindergarten through 9th grade students to go back to full time, in-person learning, while high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors will follow a hybrid model.
Members of the teachers' union said that is not good enough.
They are demanding alternating weeks, a baseline of testing and contact tracing, clean air filtration systems, and a guarantee that students will be six feet apart.
While Tuesday night's rally happened outside, other educators lined up to speak at the Hartford school board meeting inside.
Wednesday morning, a much larger protest with teachers from all over the state is expected outside of the state capitol.
Educators Channel 3 spoke with said they believe moving forward without their input would be a major mistake.
"Teachers are not here because they don’t want to go to work. We’re here, because we care about our colleagues, we care about our students, we care about their families," said Tiffany Moyer of Washington, CT.
The rally is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.
