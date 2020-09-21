HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Technology has made the implementation of online or distance learning easier this school year as parents, educators, and students deal with the pandemic.
However, many are asking if that same technology could mean the end of snow days in Connecticut.
For educators and students alike, the potential for snow brings the excitement of potential snow days.
"I can't imagine that we would need to call a snow day anymore,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director for the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.
Rabinowitz said while this hasn't been an official discussion just yet this school year, it's something that has actually been discussed before the pandemic even hit.
"When there's an excessive number of snow days, it definitely interferes with planning for the school year… Schools without air conditioning, a whole bunch of situations, and loss of instructional time,” said Charles Dumais, executive director for Cooperative Educational Services in Trumbull.
Educators agree that consistency is key for students, especially right now.
"I think that this year is a special example, and since we're trying to maintain as much educational continuity for kids as we can, and it's extremely difficult, that pivoting from an in person day to a remote day while we're doing remote days as part of many schedules right now is a pretty reasonable option, it might be a little simpler for a district to implement,” Dumais said.
However, there’s still a lot up in the air.
"A planned remote day is significantly different than an emergency remote day, in terms of making that a highly effective lesson and learning opportunity for kids. So, as I said before, it's not as simple as turning the camera on,” Dumais said.
Neighboring New York state's education department just announced if there's snow in the forecast for New York City, students will be learning from home.
In Connecticut, education experts say districts would still need to take into account for power outages, as students need to be connected.
"We can be sure students bring home their devices, if there is that possibility, plus the fact that I think many students are carrying their devices back and forth anyway,” Rabinowitz said.
This could also lead to that anticipation of getting a phone call or watching the tv scroll on the bottom of the screen waiting for a school cancellation to be a thing of the past.
"I don't think just kids will be disappointed, I think educators will be too. It was always a day of excitement,” Rabinowitz said.
She added that a formal decision is expected before the first flake flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.