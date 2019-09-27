(WFSB) - Friday Night Football has turned to Friday afternoon football in many communities because of Eastern Equine Encephalitis concerns.
Student athletes will not be playing under the lights after EEE was discovered in mosquitoes in 15 towns.
Two EEE deaths have been reported.
Even places where they haven't found the virus aren't taking any chances.
School officials said they are trying to get students off the fields before the sun sets. That's when mosquitoes are the most active.
More than a dozen games were either moved to earlier in the afternoon on Friday or postponed until Saturday.
One of the games that was moved up was Channel 3's Game of the Week. The Canton/Granby co-op in Canton will now play Rockville at 4:30 p.m.
Another game impacted by the EEE scare is one in Manchester between New Britain and Manchester. That one now starts at 3:15 p.m.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference can issue a statewide advisory, but it chose to leave the decision up to the schools.
It said it would support districts in any way, even if schools want to move games to Sunday.
"Generally we would issue advice if we have something that is impacting our schools statewide, in this case with is being very much a localized issue and the threat being relatively low we do believe that it's best determined at the district level," said Glenn Lungarini, CIAC. "And the schools have done a great job of addressing that with their districts."
The rescheduling has been affecting officials as well because they often have day jobs.
Channel 3 obtained a letter from the Central Connecticut Association of Football Officials, which asked that start times be consistent.
Health officials continue to remind people to protect themselves when outside at dusk or dawn. That means wearing long pants and sleeves.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using sprays with DEET. Some people, however, are concerned about using DEET.
"I do put on bug spray when I go out because I’m not going out as much as I used to," said Ginny Drapeau of Windsor. "I used stuff with DEET. I don’t put it on my grandkids though. They get one of the organic ones."
For more information from the Environmental Protection Agency on bug repellents, click here.
EEE information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.