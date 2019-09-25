(WFSB) - A second person has died from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to state health officials.
EEE has been confirmed in a total of 13 Connecticut towns.
Gov. Ned Lamont urged people not to panic and said it was not a health crisis. However, many people still said they were concerned.
The two people who died from the virus lived in towns where EEE was detected in mosquitoes.
Thursday, the state Department of Public Health said it will hold a conference call to discuss the latest on the virus. The discussion will include test results from Old Lyme, which will be received on Wednesday and involve mosquitoes that were trapped there.
Health officials said Connecticut has never seen this much activity in terms of mosquitoes identified with EEE. The last season where there was a death from it was 2013.
They said it takes four to 10 days after a mosquito bite to develop symptoms.
In severe cases, the symptoms include a headache, high fever, vomiting, then disorientation, seizures and a coma.
About a third of patients die. Those who survive can have mild-to-severe brain damage.
Officials said the best protection is to limit time outdoors.
Many of the towns were EEE was detected enforced a 5:30 p.m. curfew at local parks and school athletic events. Others have been spraying for mosquitoes.
"Using replant, covering bare skin and decreasing the amount of time we are outside starting from an hour before dusk and between dusk and dawn," said Renee Coleman-Mitchell, DPH commissioner.
Relief will come in the form of the first frost. That's when virus-carrying mosquitoes will die.
