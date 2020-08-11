STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, which has been testing mosquitoes trapped throughout the state, detected EEE in a mosquito trapped in Stonington.
Experts say EEE is a virus spread by mosquitoes that, while rare, presents a serious risk to human health.
“The detection of EEE virus in mosquitoes in early August and the continued spread of West Nile virus is cause for concern,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “Virus activity can quickly escalate so we'll continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for further virus amplification and spread."
Last year, there were four EEE human cases, with three of them being fatal. Also, last year, EEE was detected in 28 towns.
"Now is the time to take precautions against mosquito bites," said Dr. Jason White, Director of the CAES. "We encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."
Additionally this season, West Nile virus has been found so far in seven towns: Bridgeport, Darien, Greenwich, Guilford, Newington, Norwalk, and Stamford.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:
• Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
• Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair
• Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active
• Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin
• Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors
• Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors
Keep tabs on the state's mosquito testing data here.
