SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Mosquitoes in South Windsor have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Residents in town are being urged to protect against mosquito bites.
This is the 13th town in the state reported to have mosquitoes with EEE.
Last week, a woman from East Lyme died from the disease. A second human case was reported in the state.
EEE is spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes. There is no vaccine to prevent or medicine to treat EEE infections.
Symptoms of EEE are fever, headache, irritability, restlessness, drowsiness, anorexia, vomiting, diarrhea, and other symptoms.
Towns in Connecticut that have mosquitoes that have tested positive for EEE are taking steps to prevent people from being outside.
Several towns like Clinton and East Hampton and moving after school sports and activities to earlier in the day.
Residents are being told to stay indoors between dusk and dawn, wear insect repellent with DEEP, and wear long sleeve clothing.
For more information on EEE, click here.
