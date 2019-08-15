VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The state is closing two campgrounds at Pachaug State Forest after Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected.
This month, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported EEE being found in mosquitoes in Voluntown at Mt. Misery as well as Pachaug Forest.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said it is closing the Mt. Misery campground and the nearby Horse Camp, also known as the Frog Hollow Horse Camp.
The campgrounds will be closed until further notice.
The decision was made in consultation with the CAES and the Department of Public Health.
West Nile Virus has also been detected in Hartford at Keney Park, East Haven on Kenneth Street, Stamford on Intervale Road, Chester at Cockaponset State Forest, and Voluntown.
Preventing mosquito bites:
- Be aware that mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn and take preventative steps during that time.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.
- Use mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.
Preventing mosquitoes at home:
- Dispose of water-holding containers such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Clean clogged roof gutters.
- Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.
- Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.
- Use landscaping techniques to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.
