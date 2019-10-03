STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are now 18 towns in Connecticut where mosquitoes have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The Connecticut Agricultural Experimental Station said Thursday that mosquitoes in Stamford tested positive for the virus.
This comes after three deaths have been reported, and one hospitalization.
As of Oct. 3, the towns with EEE positive mosquitoes include: Bethany, Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, Middlefield, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stamford, Stonington, Voluntown.
Health officials don't want people to panic, and said while there is a threat of EEE, it's lower than it was two weeks ago during the peak period for mosquito activity.
There are no plans to implement widespread pesticide sprays in the state.
The third and most recent death was a person in their 60s who became sick during the second week of September.
The fourth person who is infected is from Colchester and is in their 40s. The person contracted the virus in late August and remains hospitalized.
Those two cases were the first confirmed human cases of EEE in that East Haddam/Colchester area.
For more information on EEE, click here.
