(WFSB) - A second person has died from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to state health officials.
EEE has been confirmed in a total of 14 Connecticut towns. Old Lyme was added to the list on Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Ned Lamont urged people not to panic and said it was not a health crisis. However, many people still said they were concerned.
The state's Dept. of Transportation has also posted electronic signs along highways across the state urging people to take precautions.
The two people who died from the virus lived in towns where EEE was detected in mosquitoes.
Thursday, the state Department of Public Health said it will hold a conference call to discuss the latest on the virus.
Health officials said Connecticut has never seen this much activity in terms of mosquitoes identified with EEE. The last season where there was a death from it was 2013.
They said it takes four to 10 days after a mosquito bite to develop symptoms.
In severe cases, the symptoms include a headache, high fever, vomiting, then disorientation, seizures and a coma. About a third of patients die. Those who survive can have mild-to-severe brain damage.
Officials said the best protection is to limit time outdoors.
Many of the towns where EEE was detected enforced a 5:30 p.m. curfew at local parks and school athletic events. Others have been spraying for mosquitoes.
"Using repellent, covering bare skin and decreasing the amount of time we are outside starting from an hour before dusk and between dusk and dawn," said Renee Coleman-Mitchell, DPH commissioner.
Relief will come in the form of the first frost. That's when virus-carrying mosquitoes will die.
Additional precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.
- Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors.
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:
- Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire Swings, clogged gutters.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.
- Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.
For more information about EEE, click here.
