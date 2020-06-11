SHERMAN, CT (WFSB) – Crews said they expect to resume searching for two people who went underwater in the Housatonic River in Sherman on Wednesday.
The identities of the men have not been released, but police said both are from Bronx, NY. Their ages are 24 and 21.
According to the New Milford Police Department, they received a call just before 5 p.m. that two men were swimming of the east bank near the First Light property on Route 7.
The two males were said to have been with family and friends. Both went underwater and never resurfaced.
Dive team members from New Milford police, along with state police and members of surrounding towns' fire departments responded.
Officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded.
Search efforts continued until 10:45 p.m., but no one was found.
Police said additional efforts will be made on Thursday.
They said they'll release more details as they become available.
