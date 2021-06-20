HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Those passing through the area of the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts see not only several parking lots & older buildings, but a chance to bring a neighborhood back to life.
Right now, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is teaming up with the city of Hartford and the Bushnell to repurpose, what they say is, twelve acres of under-utilized real estate.
The CRDA has already sponsored nine redevelopment projects, which would put several properties back on the city's tax payrolls.
The properties would be a mix of either retail or commercial space, apartments rentals, or new home ownership.
Over 1,000 new apartment units are expected to be added to the downtown area as part of the project.
The redevelopment project has been dubbed 'Bushnell Park South' and includes Elm, Clinton, West, Washington, Hudson, and Buckingham Streets, as well as Capitol Avenue.
Redevelopment of the area would form a connection with the downtown area.
In addition to the nine redevelopment projects, the CRDA is also overseeing the construction of a $16 million parking garage near the historic State Office Building.
The purpose is to not only provide parking for those that work in the State Office Building, but also serve as a district parking garage that would be utilized by businesses and residents around the development.
This project, once completed, could open up the door for developers to build on the already existing parking lots nearby.
