(WFSB) - Eight people had to be taken to the hospital after a collision involving a boat.
It happened Saturday night along the Housatonic River on the Milford-Stratford line.
Two adults and six children were on board the vessel, which had collided with a break wall.
One of the adults suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Authorities continue to investigate.
