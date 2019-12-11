MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police posted a unique message in hopes of reminding drivers to clear their vehicles of snow.
Troopers wrote that it takes mere minutes to save them from a ticket.
"What only takes 8 minutes could save you $120," state police wrote on Facebook. "Slow down on the roads and take some extra time to clean your vehicle before heading out."
Troopers said they responded to more than 200 crashes on Wednesday morning during the overnight snow storm.
(1) comment
Clean your cars, people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.