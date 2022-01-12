HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eight people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Hartford Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
It happened at an apartment building at 105 Preston Street around 9:15 a.m.
When fire responders arrived on scene, there were residents hanging out of the second and third floor windows.
Officials say the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, adding that the cold weather caused issues with putting out the fire.
A total of five people were rescued from the burning apartment building. Others were either able to get themselves out on their own or were assisted by firefighters.
“Two people were removed from the building over ground ladders from the 3rd floor, one person was removed from the second floor via the bucket of the tower ladder, and one person jumped out of the window from the first floor snapping her ankle. We have a total of 8 transports, her being one, 7 others for smoke inhalation,” said Kenneth Kowal, Deputy Chief with the Hartford Fire Department.
Because of the amount of damage and compromised electrical units, authorities deemed the building uninhabitable.
A CT Transit bus is keeping the 29 adults and 7 children warm until it's been decided where these residents will stay for the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
