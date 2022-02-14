(WFSB) - State Police are investigating a potential cheating scandal involving eight recruits.
Andrew Matthews, the executive director of the State Police Union, confirms that eight recruits are under investigation for cheating on an exam.
After allegedly receiving a link to a test ahead of time, the recruits are accused of starting the exam earlier than others in the class.
Matthews says they’re waiting on the outcome of the investigation and that should happen before the class is supposed to graduate on March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.