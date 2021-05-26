WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Another rope tied like a noose was found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor.

The Greater Hartford NAACP confirmed early in the day on Wednesday that the eighth noose was found. It also said the site was shut down.

Windsor police later said the noose was found mixed in with some entangled electrical cords used for job site lighting. They said the cords haven't been used for more than two weeks and were being stored on a pallet.

When a worker went to detangle the light cords, he found a short piece of rope that had a noose tied to one end. He then reported it and officers on site responded.

"Due to the serious nature of this and previous incidents at this site, all construction activities were ceased, workers were removed from the building and were briefed on today’s incident. The FBI and the Connecticut State Police both responded to assist with today’s discovery and to conduct a complete canvass of the facility," Windsor police said.

To date, over 100 employees of the construction site have been interviewed, as the FBI's Civil Rights Division and state police continue their investigation.

This comes after security was beefed up at the site last week.

Also, Windsor police said the construction company RC Anderson began hiring several private duty Windsor police officers on April 30. Officers are on site while construction is happening, and during non-work hours.

Police also said Amazon has additional private security on-site to assist with overall site security.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NAACP said "even with increased 24-hour police presence, increased surveillance cameras and devices, and increased awareness for supervisors, the perpetrator(s) of this heinous and vicious crime continue to spread their message of hate through the erecting of these offensive symbols of oppression and violence against African Americans."

In the past month, seven ropes tied like nooses have been discovered at the company’s new warehouse. Wednesday's made it eight.

The construction company and Amazon are also offering a combined $100,000 reward for information that leads to finding the person responsible.

Wednesday, an Amazon spokesperson issued a statement saying "Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. Today, the site was shut down to allow the FBI to continue their investigation following the discovery of a noose found under electrical materials. We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

Windsor Town Manager Peter Souza released a statement on Wednesday saying “These acts of hate and intimidation have no place in Windsor. We continue our efforts with the FBI and Connecticut State Police to investigate and find the person or persons responsible.”

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz released a joint statement on Wednesday saying "The events of the past several weeks at the Amazon construction site in Windsor have been disgusting and hateful. The individuals responsible for these actions must be held accountable, and we urge law enforcement to be aggressive in their investigation. This repeated behavior is calculated, and clearly meant to stoke fear and encourage racism and bigotry. What we have been seeing at this facility is wrong, and we condemn these actions in the strongest of terms.”

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Windsor police at (860) 688-5273.