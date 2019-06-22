GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Eighty weapons were turned in during Guilford’s ‘gun buy-bank’ event on Saturday morning, police said.
Working in cooperation with Injury Free Coalition for Kids, the Song Strong Foundation, and the Yale New Haven Hospital, Guilford officials are working to get unwanted guns out of homes, and to make sure guns are properly stored.
Channel 3 spoke with Clinton resident Marissa Annicelli who said she never would’ve considered coming to the event today, if not for her 9-month-old daughter.
“Something can happen when you turn your back just for a quick second and I don’t want anything like that to happen to her or anyone else,” said Annicelli who wanted to ensure her gun was properly stored with a gun safe and lock.
For those who no longer want to keep their guns, they were able to turn them in, no questions asked. In exchange for turning in a firearm, citizens received Visa gift cards ($25 for a single/double shot derringer type, $50 for a rifle, $100 for a handgun, and $200 for an assault weapon), police said.
Channel 3 spoke with the mother of the late Ethan Song, Kristin Song, who has advocated for gun safety and proper storage since her son was killed in 2018 after accidentally shooting himself.
“People need to think a little further than just their home. If that assault rifle gets stolen, that can be used in a mass shooting very easily,” said Song.
The ‘gun buy-back’ and Safe Giveaway was held in honor of Ethan Song.
“I just felt like if we can get one gun off the street, I know that sounds so cliché, but it was one gun that killed my son, so if we can get one gun off the street maybe, just maybe, we’ll be able to thwart another child from getting into guns or committing suicide,” said Song.
Governor Lamont signed safe and proper storage legislation, called “Ethan’s Law” into law just last week. Now, Kristin Song said she hopes to see Ethan’s Law get passed on a national level, as well.
Senator Richard Blumenthal attended the Guilford ‘gun buy-back’ on Saturday.
“I’m leading the effort in the United States Senate to pass a national “Ethan’s Law” so that homes will be made safer across the country, just as we’ve done here in Connecticut,” said Senator Blumenthal.
Newtown Action Alliance Communications Director Steve Yanovsky told Channel 3 that the 46 handguns, 31 rifles and 3 assault weapons collected during the event will be purposed into gardening tools.
“Our intent is to participate with police departments and get guns off the street and then do a 360, and turning this weapon into a tool of life,” said Yanovsky.
The tools will then be donated to agricultural high schools and community gardens throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.