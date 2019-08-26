GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – An 80-year-old Griswold man died after accidentally drowning near his home Monday morning.
Emergency crews were seen near Doanevelle Pond in the area of Sheldon Road for the incident.
Police have not released the identity of the man, but neighbors said he went fishing and just before 11 a.m., his wife made the horrifying discovery.
Nearby contractors working on rebuilding a bridge in the area helped to bring the man ashore, according to officials.
Neighbor Raymond Rondeau didn't identify the neighbor, but says he's from Southington and has owned the property in Griswold for the past seven years.
"[His wife] was working in the front yard and she said I hadn't heard anything, so she took a walk down there," Rondeau said.
The case is still under investigation.
