ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man hit by a car in Enfield has died.
Enfield Police said 84-year-old William Rush of Enfield was crossing the street and got hit by a car near the intersection of Route 5 and Hathaway Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Rush later died from his injuries.
Channel 3 saw a silver car pulled off to the side of the raod and there was significant damage to the windshield.
Police said the victim was taken to Baystate in Springfield.
A reconstruction team is on the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
