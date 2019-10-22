WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - An elderly man died in a fire that broke out at a home in Waterford.
Investigators responded to the home on Jordan Terrace around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A neighbor going to work smelled the smoke and called for help.
Fire crews battled the blaze and later found the sole occupant of the home dead inside.
Neighbors said the man who died was well known in the community.
He has not yet been identified.
“He walked around the neighborhood, his family was always around. Very sad," said neighbor Holly Jones.
The state fire marshal is also looking into what happened.
