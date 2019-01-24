GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Route 3 in Glastonbury involved at least two vehicles and left a couple of people with potential injuries.
According to state police, a car driven by Christopher Scott St. Jacques of the Department of Motor Vehicles was stopped between the off and on ramps of the Main Street exit on Thursday.
The DMV said an inspector had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The car was parked on the shoulder.
During the stop, troopers said a vehicle driven by 89-year-old Augustus Bosselman of East Hampton collided with the DMV car after drifting into the shoulder.
Both St. Jacques and Bosselman complained of pain and were transported to the hospital for evaluations.
Bosselman was issued an infraction for failure to maintain a proper lane.
