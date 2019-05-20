WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating a hit and run where an elderly man was hit while crossing the street.
The 75-year-old victim reported he was in the crosswalk on Grand Street around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday when he was hit by a car.
Witnesses reported seeing the car, described as a 4-door silver Lexus, driving west on Grand Street when it hit the victim.
The car did not stop and continued on Grand Street, and possibly took a right turn onto State Street.
The victim was brought to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened in front of the Turf Restaurant.
Justin Carney works at the restaurant and says people normally don't have a problem getting there.
"Downtown is a clear area and they normally have signs in the middle of the street for pedestrians. It's a clear crosswalk, you can normally see it," Carney said.
The driver has not been located, and the car should have damage to the passenger side rear view mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.