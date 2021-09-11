HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators say they are searching for the suspect that robbed an elderly man in broad daylight Saturday.
It all unfolded around 7:30 in the morning on Mix Avenue near Benham Street.
Police say a 72-year-old man was walking in the area when a man came up from behind and pushed him down.
The suspect took the man's personal belongings and fled.
The man suffered minor injuries as a result of the robbery.
Police are looking for a thin, black man in his twenties and is approximately six feet tall.
It's believed the suspect left the area in a blue SUV/wagon.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.