HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are investigating two fires that broke out this afternoon in Hartford.
Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. says that crews first responded to Elliott Street to find a fire in the kitchen of a residence.
The fire was brought under control in under ten minutes.
No injuries have been reported at this time and officials are working to determine whether the residence is habitable.
About an hour and a half later, firefighters were called to 1006 West Boulevard, where they found the front porch of a residence on fire.
Crews worked quickly to quell the flames.
District Chief Oquendo, Jr. said that an elderly male is being treated for a burn injury he sustained to his hand.
Residents haven't been told to seek other means shelter as of yet.
The cause of both fires remain under investigation.
