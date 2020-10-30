HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An 87-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hamden on Thursday morning.
According to police, Russell Riccio was driving north on Shepard Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Riccio's vehicle was hit by another driver, whom police only identified as being a 75-year-old Hamden resident.
After the collision, police said Riccio's vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
His injuries were described as serious when he was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Police said he succumbed to the injuries.
The 75-year-old driver was also brought to the hospital. The injuries were called serious but non-life-threatening.
Police said they're still trying to figure out what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call them at 203-230-4036.
