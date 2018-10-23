NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are working to put out a fire in New Britain Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said the fire was happening at 38 Broad Street.
An elderly man was rescued from the fourth floor of the building. He was trapped on the porch of the top floor.
"Getting reports of people trapped in the building, we'll obviously elevate our ladders, so he was out on the porch and we were able to see him right away and rescue him," said Ortiz.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
