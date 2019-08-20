WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - An 88-year-old man faces charges after police said he arrived at his nephew's job with a gun and explained to staff that he wanted to shoot him.
Daniel Cashman of Waterbury was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace.
Watertown police said they received a call on Monday around 2:30 p.m. from employees at Stonybrook Construction on Echo Lake Road Extension.
They said a man, later identified as Cashman, arrived with a gun strapped to his hip and asked for his nephew. He showed them what appeared to be a police badge.
He claimed that his nephew stole a few items from him, including two suits and a cane. He also said the nephew damaged his cuckoo clock.
Cashman said he didn't want to kill his nephew. He told employees he only wanted to shoot him in the leg. He tapped his holstered gun as he said so, employees reported to police.
Police said the employees told Cashman that his nephew was not there but that he would be there the next day.
Officers also said that employees described Cashman as confused and nonsensical. It was noted that the suspect never unholstered his gun.
Cashman was found at his home in Waterbury with the help of Waterbury police.
He voluntarily surrendered his valid Connecticut pistol permit.
Detectives later executed a search and seizure warrant for Cashman's gun.
He was released from custody on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
