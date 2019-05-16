PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – An elderly man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Putnam on Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Bridge Street near Church Street.
The 78-year-old pedestrian was brought to Day Kimball Hospital and later brought to UMASS Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, the driver identified as an 81-year-old man from North Grosvenordale was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when he struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was crossing Bridge Street in the area of the crosswalk between Veteran’s Memorial Park and Putnam Superior Court.
The driver has not been charged.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.