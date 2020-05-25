BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Crews have been dousing a house fire in Berlin for six hours.
Fire crews first arrived at the home on Christian Lane around 11 a.m. on Monday after an explosion rocked the side of the house and caused it to burst into flames.
There was one person inside the home when the explosion happened.
Neighbors say right after the explosion happened, eyewitnesses ran in to help get the 83-year-old man who lived there out of the house.
“They were able, after several attempts, to get through the doors because of the debris and get the guy outside,” said Saundra Alexander, a neighbor.
Neighbors told Channel 3 the man who lives in the home is a war veteran.
Good Samaritans pulled him and his dog out right after the explosion and before the home went up into flames.
“In today’s environment, for somebody to stop, I give them a lot of credit for that and it was a very heroic thing to do,” said Matt Odishoo, Berlin Deputy Fire Marshal.
Berlin fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the explosion.
The man who lives there was taken to Hartford Hospital, but his condition is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.