SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An elderly woman from Suffield has died after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday.
Police were called to the area of Thrall Avenue just before 3 p.m. for the report of a person being that had been bit by a dog.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 95-year-old Janet D’Aleo of Enfield suffering from life-threatening injuries after the attack.
D’Aleo was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police said the male pit bull pointer mix dog was quarantined pending further investigation.
D'Aleo was a visitor at the Suffield home when she was bitten, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation by the Suffield Police Department.
