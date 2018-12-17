WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- West Hartford police said an 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Park Road Sunday evening.
Crews were called to the scene in the area of 165 Park Rd. on Sunday at 8 p.m.
The woman, identified as 80-year-old June Krisch of Storrs, was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police said the driver who struck the woman remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
The collision remains under investigation.
