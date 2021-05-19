HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – An elderly woman was injured during a street robbery on Monday in Hamden.
Police said around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue for the report of a street robbery.
When officers arrived, they learned an 85-eyar-old female was placing groceries in her car when she was approached from behind by a person described as a dark-skinned man wearing a full face covering.
The man grabbed the woman’s shoulder strap of her purse and she was “violently pulled to the ground.”
During the incident, the woman fractured her shoulder.
Police said the man fled in a blue Honda CRV, which was stolen earlier in West Haven.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-407-3190.
