HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden police officer rescued a 95-year-old woman from a burning home on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home on Russo Drive around 3 p.m.
Hamden Police Sgt. Jason Venditto was traveling home from an extra duty assignment when he heard the 911 call come in.
He was the first to arrive at the scene, and found the house burning.
Venditto rushed into the home and rescued the woman, helping her escape without being seriously injured.
The woman was the only one home at the time and was taken to the hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.
