STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash involving a bus Thursday afternoon.
According to police, just before 12:30 p.m. the crash happened in the area of 758 Newfield Avenue.
A Toyota Camry, which was being driven by an 82-year-old woman, was driving northbound on Newfield Avenue when she veered into the southbound lane.
That is when the woman’s car struck the front end of a First Student school bus.
The force of the crash caused the bus to veer to the right where it struck a utility pole.
The Camry was forced backwards onto a private yard and the driver had to be removed from the car.
According to police, the bus was occupied by one high school student along with the driver.
The student and driver were brought to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.
The elderly woman suffered very serious injuries and her condition is unknown at this time.
Police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Stamford Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.