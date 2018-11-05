(WFSB) -- While voters will be able to cast their ballots on Election Day, they can also take part in some local deals.
First, Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Uber is offering $10 off rides to the polls across the country. It also added a feature in its app that helps customers find their polling stations by typing in a home address.
Lyft is giving away 50 percent off promo codes with partners Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and more that encourage voter turnout.
Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase, with an “I Voted” sticker or with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. in Plainville: Get 5 percent off order with an “I voted” sticker.
The Cook and The Bear: Wear “I Voted” sticker and get a free #TacoTuesday taco
Simsbury Farms Ice Rink: Public skating on Election Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lime Bike: On Nov. 6, enter code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock any of our full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from your polling location (up to 30-minutes) in more than 100 cities across the US
Roller Magic in Waterbury: Election Day Skate, all ages 10-5pm, $7.50. Skate rental $4 extra
