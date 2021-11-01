HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s the last full day of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday.
As candidates make the final push to get out the vote, there are some key things to know ahead of the big day.
“I just hope that the trend continues. In the last couple of years, we’ve had more and more and more people participating, and I think it's a wonderful thing,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
The final push to get people out to vote is underway.
In 2020, Connecticut had record voter turnout.
“I hope that people come back. Sometimes we see that once people start voting, they continue,” Merrill said.
Connecticut has 169 town elections.
During local elections, voter enthusiasm tends to drop off compared with presidential election years, but Merrill said local elections are still crucial.
“Everyone has people running for board of education, planning and zoning, these things really do affect you. Particularly people running for the town council, they set your tax rate. They govern your schools,” Merrill said.
Connecticut had 80 percent overall voter turnout last year.
It’s usually around 70 percent in CT, and this year, people are once again taking advantage of absentee ballot voting.
“The report is there is a greatly increased number from previous years. That’s because this will be sadly, the last election where you can easily for any reason get a ballot because we’re still under a COVID emergency,” Merrill said.
Next year, voters will be able to decide on whether or not Connecticut should permanently have early voting.
It’ll be a question on the 2022 ballot.
Connecticut is one of five states in the country that requires an excuse for an absentee ballot.
“If we lived in any one of those 45 states, we would have voted by now. Most of them have between 5 and 40 days of early voting,” Merrill said.
As for this election year, Merrill says she feels good about election security.
She says the state has hardened its defenses against potential hackers in the last several years.
If you want to vote but haven’t registered yet, Connecticut does have Election Day registration. You would just have to bring the proper photo identification with you.
In order to register on Election Day, a potential voter must provide their birth certificate, driver's license, passport, or social security card, or in the case of college and university students a current photo identification issued by their higher education institution. If the potential voter’s identification does not also include proof of their residential address, he or she must also submit another form of identification showing their residential address in the municipality. The additional identification may include, but is not limited to, a motor vehicle learner's permit, a utility bill due no later than 30 days after the election, for a college or university student a current college or university registration or fee statement, a lease, a library card with residential address, a paycheck, a property tax bill, naturalization documents, or other satisfactory proof of residence.
The Election Day registration locations can be found at myvote.ct.gov/edr.
Election Day registration is available for new Connecticut voters or voters who have moved to a new town; voters who have moved within their town do not need to reregister.
More information on election day registration can be found at myvote.ct.gov/edrinfo.
