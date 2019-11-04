HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Election Day is on Tuesday, and while the deadline to register to vote online ahead of time has expired, there are still some remaining options.
What you need to know about Election Day 2019
For those applicants who become 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, or have moved into town between Oct. 30, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2019, you can obtain and complete an application for voter registration and deliver the application in person to your Registrar of Voters at your local town hall no later 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 04, 2019.
Also, any application for voter registration from a service-person or anyone out of the country may be received by the Registrar of Voters until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
While election officials don’t advise this, you may register to vote on Election Day at the location designated by your city or town. Are you eligible to register to vote? Click here.
In order to do this, you'll need to bring proof of identity and residency.
If you're already registered to vote, and need to know where you polling location is, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.