HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday began with some drizzle and will end with scattered storms.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while people will experience some slightly wet weather on the way to the polls, the bulk of the rain won't arrive until the afternoon and early evening hours.
"That’s when heavy showers will move across the state along with a few scattered thunderstorms," Haney said. "Plus, a warm front will move northward through Connecticut and temperatures will be on the rise."
Temperatures could reach 60 degrees in parts of the state, particularly southern and southeastern Connecticut. The jump may not happen until later in the day.
"A cold front will sweep through the state this evening and drier air will follow," Haney said. "Showers will end by late evening then the sky will become partly cloudy."
Temps will dip back into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday look partly sunny and breezy.
Temps may reach 60 on Wednesday and into the 50s on Thursday.
The next chance for rain will be on Friday.
The day may start out a little sunny, but clouds will quickly develop.
"Rain will develop during the afternoon," Haney said. "More rain can be expected Friday night."
Temps should reach the upper-40s and low-50s during the day and dip into the 30s by Saturday morning.
