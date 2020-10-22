HARTFORD (WFSB) – U.S. government officials are warning that foreign countries are actively trying to influence the presidential election.
High profile attempts have been made by Iran and Russia, according to director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe.
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said more than anything, that disinformation is meant to scare voters or to have them question the voting process.
Merrill said disinformation emails may be going out and advised voters to carefully check their email and social media inboxes.
She said voter information, such as names, addresses, phone numbers and political affiliations are already public knowledge. Anyone can get them, including foreign countries.
“They have obtained some voter information just as they did in 2016,” Ratcliffe said.
Merrill said Connecticut anticipated it.
“All of this was to be expected, honestly, and a lot of it is going on as we speak,” she told Channel 3. “They have not obtained anything that you could not have obtained yourself, right from our office.”
Merrill said the goal appeared to be creating mistrust in U.S. elections.
“They want people to think, ‘Oh my gosh, somebody’s in there stealing my data, oh my gosh, it’s just one step toward that and they’re going to be changing the results of the election,'" Merrill said. “All these suspicions have been generated out there and that is the endgame.”
Merrill said she is confident the authenticity of the election won’t be impacted. However, Dr. Matthew Schmidt, Professor of National Security and Political Science at the University of New Haven said it may impact turnout.
“Most people, it won’t change them,” Schmidt said. “They’re going to vote and do what they’re going to do. But if you change 1, 2, 3, 5 percent of the 10,000 voters out there and you get them to stay home, that can change an election.”
The FBI did say that Iranians have been sending out emails posing a member of the Proud Boys organization. They said it is designed to scare voters.
“They don’t think that they’re going to get Democrat-leaning voters to vote Republican, but if they just get them to not show up at the polls, especially in key swing states, that can shift an election,” Schmidt said.
Merrill told Channel 3 that she’s made a push to make some voter information private going forward.
She also wanted to remind voters that everything done in Connecticut is not tied to the voter registry or the internet.
