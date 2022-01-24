GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Bolstered by billions of dollars in submarine contracts, Electric Boat said it is cruising with thousands of new jobs and lifetime careers.
Company president Kevin Graney spoke during a virtual legislative briefing Monday morning
“Come join us and if you remember, we’re hiring, we’re open for business and I’m willing to train you,” Graney said.
With $12 billion in federal funding for this fiscal year, the Groton-based submarine builder has already hired 92 people already this year and is hoping to add thousands more by the end of the year.
Jobs are available in Groton and Quonset Point, Rhode Island.
Two billion dollars alone is being spent on upgrading facilities.
