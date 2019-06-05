NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- City officials in New Britain are asking for help storing specially-made electric carts for children who use wheelchairs.
As part of the "Go Baby Go" program, students in New Britain, as well as Central Connecticut State University helped to build the carts for the kids.
Then, "Fisher Price" stepped up, and donated 300 more.
Mayor Erin Stewart is asking anyone who has space to help store them to come forward.
