BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A couple of electrical issues Saturday morning is what sparked employees at a local business to call 911.
According to Berlin Fire officials, crews responded to the Comcast Communications building on New Park Drive around 8 a.m. after receiving a report that there was an odor of natural gas within the boiler room.
First responders determined that the building didn't have any power and was using electricity from a standby generator.
The odor of gas that was originally reported was actually electrical burning in the building.
Officials said that the office areas began filling up with smoke, prompting crews to request additional aid, as well as Eversource, be brought to the scene.
Eversource was able to determine that a small animal caused an issue, which caused the building to lose power.
The issue was subsequently identified by Eversource crews as "single phasing".
Firefighters also located a problem with an electrical motor inside the ceiling area of the building.
No injuries were reported.
New Park Drive was shut down as crews investigated, but has since reopened.
