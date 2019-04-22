BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) -- Woodland Regional High School is dismissing early after an electrical malfunction in the school on Monday.
Fire officials said they responded to the school Monday morning for a fire alarm that was caused by what they called an “electrical malfunction” near the gym and locker rooms.
No injuries were reported.
The school is dismissing early due to any lingering effects from the incident.
