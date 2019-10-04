ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- For those looking to get rid of some unused electronics, an upcoming event will be of interest.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is hosting an electronics recycling event.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 520 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill.
Acceptable electronic items to recycle include:
- Televisions
- Computers/Laptops
- Monitors
- Printers/Scanners/Fax Machines
- Toner/Ink Cartridges
- Musical Equipment
- Telephones
- Stereo Equipment
- Cable/Wiring
- iPods/Walkmans
- Video Game Consoles
Some electronic items cannot be accepted for recycling, like air conditioners, washers/dryers, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, light bulbs, water coolers, batteries, vacuums, and microwaves.
For more information, click here.
