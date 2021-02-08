MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An electric-powered school bus has arrived in Middletown.
The new 24-passenger bus is quiet, and officials believe that in the long run, electronic buses will be cheaper to maintain in addition to being fuel efficient and environmentally friendly.
“An electric motor does have more punch obviously,” said Kevin DeVivo, president, DATTCO School Bus. “Once that motor starts, it’s straight up as high a torque it needs to go.”
Connecticut’s first e-school bus is a partnership between DATTCO Bus, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the City of Middletown, and the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters which pushed to purchase the clean-energy vehicle through Connecticut’s $55 million Volkswagen diesel settlement.
“It’s not just a single bus, this is really opening the doors for the largest bus company in the state,” said Lori Brown, executive director, CT League of Conservation Voters.
“We think that this is the way of the future we’re hoping to have a full-size type school bus in September, also in Middletown,” DeVivo said.
The buses can fully recharge in six hours, but they are also more expensive, about $300 per copy.
Advocates said e-buses have a higher price tag, about four times that of a diesel bus, but better on fuel, less maintenance and zero pollution.
“We envision all kids in Connecticut riding on electric school buses and enjoying the health benefits of riding on a clean form of transportation,” said Vicki Hackett, DEEP.
The state hopes to have more e-buses rolling on the road one day all over the state.
