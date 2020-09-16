FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - As many schools seek hot new ways to connect with the community in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, one sought to cool everybody down.
The Osborn Hill Elementary School in Fairfield looked to the Disney movie "Frozen" for inspiration for its virtual open house.
Staff members sang a variation of the Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel song "For the First Time in Forever."
In addition to portraying the staff's excitement to work with children for the first time in months, the lyrics also explained their safety and social distancing procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.