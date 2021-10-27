NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An elementary school in New Britain will dismiss early on Wednesday.
According to the Consolidated School District of New Britain, the Smith Elementary School experienced a power outage.
It said power is not expected to be restored for several hours.
Smith will dismiss at noon.
Parents with questions were told to contact the Board of Education.
As of 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Eversource reported 161 customers in the city without power.
