NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Norwich on Tuesday morning.
It happened at the Ponemah Mill on Norwich Avenue.
Officials told Channel 3 that it was a small fire at a construction area inside the building.
The elevator shaft was on fire.
Damage was done to the roof of the building.
However, it was not an elevator used on the residential side.
No injuries were reported.
